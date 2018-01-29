ICE HOCKEY: Area teams ready for MVCHA playoffs

With a 13-8 record, the Granite City Warriors are guaranteed to finish with their first winning season in six years.

Now, they hope to end their season with a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association championship.

Granite City begins postseason play at 9 p.m. Thursday against the Collinsville Kahoks in the first game of a best-of-three Class 2A first-round series. Game two is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at McKendree Metro Rec Plex and if necessary, game three will be played at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 6 at Granite City.

Out of the five area teams, the Warriors are the only squad that will be playing in the 2A division. The other teams – Edwardsville, Alton, Bethalto and East Alton-Wood River – will play in the 1A playoffs.

Alton and Bethalto will square off in a first-round playoff series that starts at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Game two is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Feb. 5 and, if necessary, game three will be played at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 6. All games will be played at East Alton Ice Arena.

Bethalto (4-12-5) is the No. 4 seed and Alton (4-14-3) is seeded fifth. The winner of that series plays top-seeded Highland in the semifinals, which start on Feb. 8 at East Alton.

The Eagles and Redbirds finished 1-1-1 in their three meetings this season.

Sixth-seeded EA-WR (2-19) will play third-seeded Triad in the other first-round series which starts at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Game two will be played at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 5 and game three will be played at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 6. All games will be played at East Alton Ice Arena.

The winner will play second-seeded Edwardsville (8-11-2) in the semifinals, which also start on Feb. 8 at East Alton.

The Oilers lost twice to Triad during the regular season.

Granite City is the No. 4 seed in the Class 2A playoffs, while Collinsville is seeded fifth. The winner of that series plays top-seeded Columbia in the semifinals, which start on Feb. 8 at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

GCHS has surpassed its win total of eight from last season. The Warriors ended their regular season on Jan. 23 with a 5-4 win over Freeburg/Waterloo to clinch a winning season.