AdVantage receives contest awards

AdVantage was the recipient of seven awards in the 2018 Independent Free Papers of America Excellence in Advertising and Editorial contest.

Each year, the organization conducts a nationwide advertising and editorial search, with first-, second- and third-place rankings awarded to newspapers it says exemplify quality writing and advertising efforts.

This year, AdVantage received first-place awards in Original Writing-Editorial (“A Wag of the Tail,” written by Danette Watt), Original Writing-News Story (“Marathon Man,” written by Theo Tate), and Small Space Ad (“Evergreen Place Supportive Living,” created by Missy Long).

Other awards included a second-place showing in Original Writing-Feature Story (“Mail-order Housing,” written by Frank Prager), second place in Large Space Ad (“Liberty Bank,” created by Angie Fulgham), second place in Original Photography (“Mud Volleyball,” shot by Andrew Dobson), and third place in Original Writing-Personal Column (“Is the Toy Experience Going the Way of Shag Carpeting and the 8-track?,” written by Fred Pollard).