Alton schools inform parents of exam, vaccine requirements

Students entering preschool, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades, or any student new to the Alton School District, must have a current health examination and up-to-date immunizations.

Board of Education policy requires the exclusion from school on Oct. 1 of any student not presenting evidence of meeting the requirements of physical exam and immunizations.

All children entering school below the kindergarten level or 6th to 12th grades are required to have proof of the three-dose hepatitis B vaccination series being started or completed.

Dental examinations are required for students entering kindergarten, second and sixth grades. Written documentation of the dental exam must be provided by May 15 of the school year.

All Illinois children in kindergarten or upon first entry into an Illinois school beyond kindergarten are required to have an eye examination.

All children entering 6th to 12th grades shall show proof of receiving one dose of Tdap (defined as tetanus, diphtheria, acellularpertussis) vaccine regardless of the interval since the last DTaP, OT, or Td dose.

Any child entering kindergarten to 3d grade and 6th to 12th grade for the first time must show proof of having had two vaccines for varicella (chicken pox) or provide proof of having had the disease.

Any child entering school must show proof of receiving two doses of mumps and rubella vaccines.

Any child entering 6th to 8th grade and 12th grade must show proof of meningococcal conjugate vaccine: one dose for 6th, 7th and 8th grade and 2 doses for 12th grade unless the first dose was administered to a child 16 or older, then only 1 dose is required.

Parents are urged to make any necessary appointments early. For information, parents can call their school office.

