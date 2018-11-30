Diocese of Springfield responds to abuse investigation

The Diocese of Springfield in Illinois has been voluntarily cooperating with an inquiry from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan regarding the history and current policies and procedures relating to abuse of minors by priests in the diocese. According to a release from the diocese, it has provided the attorney general with comprehensive documentation of policies and procedures along with information about cases of abuse.

This review has recalled instances of past abuse by a small number of priests in this diocese and the pain and suffering inflicted upon their victims. On Thursday, the diocese published the names of clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of minors as determined by its Review Board, which has been in place since 2002 to review allegations of abuse by clergy. The board in effect during this time has comprised predominantly laypeople with professional backgrounds in areas such as state and local law enforcement, criminal and civil law, education, and psychology.

“Any single case of abuse is one too many,” Bishop Thomas John Paprocki said. “But this review has shown the positive impact of a zero-tolerance approach, and we are committed to sustain these efforts with heightened vigilance.”

In the wake of this inquiry, the diocese welcomes further discussion and suggestions from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office regarding concrete steps to strengthen these measures.

The diocese encourages anyone with information about a case of abuse to call the diocese at (217) 321-1155. Allegations of clerical sexual abuse of minors are investigated and examined by a Review Board composed predominantly of laypeople not employed by the diocese. Individuals may also contact the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Child Abuse Hotline at (800)-25-ABUSE.

Visit the website for information regarding substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of minors and information related to our preventative efforts in this diocese.

