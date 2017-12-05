‘Collective Goods’ Sale

Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002

‘Collective Goods’ Sale in AMH Connector Lobby Dec. 4-5

ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a “Collective Goods” (former “Books Are Fun”) sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.

For more information, call 618-463-7872.

