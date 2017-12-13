The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Rt. 162, Troy IL, will present a children’s Christmas musical entitled “A King is Coming to Town,” on December 13 at 7 PM. For more information, please visit our online church at www.pentecostalsoftroy.org, “Like” The Pentecostals of Troy on Facebook, Follow us @PentecostalTroy on Twitter, email us at revbb63@aol.com or call 667-6054. We offer free bus rides to every church service and event.