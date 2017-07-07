Dr. Andrew Dykeman of Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton, Illinois has been invited to exhibit three paintings into Soulard Art Gallery’s show, “Everything Blue”

Dr. Dykeman, who played drums in local pop punk group judge nothing, has been practicing chiropractic since 2004.

The “Everything Blue” show will have an opening reception on Friday, July 7, from 7:00 to 9:00. There will be live music, snacks and refreshments. The show will run from 7/7/17 until 8/11/17.

Soulard Art Gallery is a unique gallery space within the Historic Soulard District of St. Louis. Soulard Art Gallery is a unique art gallery that is maintained by a group of Resident Artists since 2007. We host monthly art exhibitions with varied themes.