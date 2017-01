Tuesday, February 21

“Fit For Function”;10 a.m.-noon; Hayner Library; 132 Alton Square Mall Drive; Led by Laurie Geppert, MS OT, from OASIS, this screening and presentation helps you to learn what it means to be functionally fit and whether or not you pass the test based on national norms. To participate in the screening, please arrive 30 minutes early. Free. Call 800-392-0936 to register.