Human Rights Celebration

“KINDLING NEW FIRES OF HOPE” is the selected theme for the Church Women United 2017 Human Rights Celebration to be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, October 20 at the historic Union Baptist Church LOCATED AT 320 East Seventh Street in Alton.

This celebration honors those in the Alton area who advocate Human Rights and liberties to which every human being is entitled regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, age, ability, citizenship, etc.

Speaker for the event will be Kathleen Collins Booth. She is a resident of the area who grew up in the orange groves of Southern California. Kathleen is a Christian Scientist Nurse giving non-medical physical and spiritual support to those who are relying on Christian Science for healing. She has Master’s degree in Bible Studies from the San Francisco Theological Seminary. She has served as a visiting Professor in Religion at Principia College and have taught a variety of Bible courses, including Old Testament, Wisdom Literature and Psalms, Women in the Bible, Paul the Apostle. Non-Canonical Writings, and Poetry and Praise in the Bible. Kathleen has written numerous articles focused on the Bible for her church’s international magazine, the Christian Science Sentinel.

She and her husband Ron live in Godfrey. They both enjoy singing and have recently joined the Great Rivers Choral Society.