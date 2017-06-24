“Methodist Men Right On Que”

Bar-B-Que that is! Main Street UMC’s Men’s Ministry is pleased to announce that they will be hosting BBQ fundraisers the last Saturday of each month throughout the summer and early fall.

Main Street’s BBQ fundraisers start at 11:00 am and run until 6:00 pm.

Entrée’s feature 1 pound Shop N Save pork steaks, Schwegel’s famous Brats and ¼ pound all beef hotdogs.

Platters are also available featuring three sides; baked beans, potato salad, and cole slaw. The prices are very reasonable ranging from $8.00 for a Pork Steak Platter to $3.00 for a hotdog.

All proceeds go to advance the projects of the men’s ministry which include sending guys to Men’s Conferences like Iron Sharpens Iron and participating in and supporting community events like the Pietown Gospel Music Festival. Dr. Pepper products are also available to help wet your whistle.

The cookout is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2017 and will take place at the church which is located at 1400 Main Street. Take outs are always available. Any group or business that orders at least 10 meals, we will be happy to deliver in the Alton/Godfrey area.” If you would like to place an order, you may do so at 618-567-7012 or by calling the church at 618-465-7764.

The grilling team will be at the Pietown Gospel Music Festival July 28 & 29th, but will then be back at the church the last Saturday in August & September. In the unlikely event of rain on the last Saturday of the month, the cookouts move to the first Saturday of the next month.

For additional information about the church or any of their ministries or programs, please contact the church office at 618-462-2495