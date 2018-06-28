MOTHERS: “Moms Obligated To Healing Encouraging Recovery Support"

Supporting moms through loss

By Melissa Meske

AdVantage

Mary Jason of Alton facilitates a support group for mothers. While there may be many such groups, what is different about Jason’s group is its members’ common thread.

The group, known as “MOTHERS,” or “Moms Obligated To Healing Encouraging Recovery Support,” gets together every month to help each other move through everyday life after having lost a child. Jason said, “It doesn’t matter how long it’s been since their child’s passing, nor does it matter about race. We are here for them, and for each other.”

In 2000, three years after Jason’s son died, this group was first formalized, but Jason was not yet ready for the journey. “I was not spiritually ready, despite having a personal relationship with God for many years.” MOTHERS was reborn in June 2017 and Jason credits the Bible verse Philippians 4:13 for giving her the strength to regroup, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

On the last Thursday of each month, the group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. 3rd St., with summer 2018 meetings on June 28, July 26 and Aug. 30. The June meeting will mark their first anniversary since regrouping. “There are typically at least 7 or 8 mothers who meet together and talk about what they’re facing and what they’re feeling,” said Jason.

MOTHERS also works through local churches, other nonprofits, the local funeral homes and mortuaries to reach out and also to offer their condolences when they learn of a family’s loss. The group has formed a relationship with Jeff Izard of Kinzels Floral in Alton as well. Once the group becomes aware that a child’s life has been lost, they contact Izard, who donates a floral arrangement to be delivered to the site where services are being held on behalf of MOTHERS.

Over the past year, the group hasn’t publicly sought financial support because they were building their structure and defining their focus, but now they are ready to welcome donations to help assist grieving families. “Our goal is to help as many mothers as we can within our community. We are a group with a unique bond, as we are mothers who have lost children. I think this is a much needed group for this community, now more than ever perhaps,” Jason said.

For more information, contact Jason at (618) 468-1103, jmary049@gmail.com.