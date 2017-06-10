Move your Heels for Meals on Wheels

Senior Services Plus and Nautilus have joined forces to benefit the seniors of the community and beyond!

Introducing “Move your Heels for Meals on Wheels!”

This Zumbathon is being hosted to raise money for the Meals on Wheels Program, which is currently facing major funding problems and more proposed cuts to come from National Legislation.

Come to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater and dance for the cause! Come learn moves from Zumba, Zumba Gold and Groov3 from quality certified instructors Amy Roosman, April Hausman and Matt Lievers and provide some solace for those in dire need of help!

The Event is June 10, 2017, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm,.

Pre-registration is available at Senior Services Plus at 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, IL 62002, and at Nautilus Fitness Center at 4425 Industrial Dr, Alton, IL 62002.

Pre-registration is only $10, or Registration at the event is $15 and opens at 8:30 am.