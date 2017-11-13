“Sea Level Rise in the Marshall Islands”

Sierra Club Speakers’ Series November 13

Charmaine Burris from St. Louis has a story to tell at our November 13 , 2017 Speakers’ Series in Alton. She sent me this information for her program:

“My background: I lived in the Republic of the Marshall Islands for one year from 2014-2015 as a grade school teacher through WorldTeach. I witnessed some effects of climate change while I was in the Marshall Islands. After returning to the U.S., I began to learn more about the perils facing the country, and started delivering community presentations. I am currently an English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teacher for the International Institute of St. Louis. I am also a member of the St. Louis Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby.”

“My host family and me in their front yard on Matolen, Arno Atoll, Republic of the Marshall Islands.”

The program is November 13, 2017 from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002. Come early around 6PM for dinner and meet the Speakers. Contact: Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024. All are invited.