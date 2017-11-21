“Taking Care of Me’ Bonaza for Women

CHURCH WOMEN UNITED TO HOLD “TAKING CARE OF ME’ BONANZA FOR WOMEN

The Southwest Quad City Unit of Church Women United will hold a “Taking Care of Me” bonanza for women on Saturday, October 21st at the Granite City Township Hall at 20th and Delmar Avenue.

Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. followed by a continental breakfast and a Panera box lunch. The program is expected to conclude at approximately 2:00 p.m.

The cost of admission of $5.00 includes the breakfast and lunch. Tickets in advance are required by calling Ollie at 877-8251 or Diana at 444-6771 or from any CWU member. No tickets will be sold at the door. All proceeds are to go to Community Care Center.

There will be speakers, vendors and exhibits with handouts and vendor prizes. Gift card

attendance prizes will also be awarded.