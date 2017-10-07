100th Centennial Celebration Grand Finale

Our 100th Centennial Celebration will have a grand finale beginning on Saturday, October 7th at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary with special music by Shiloh Methodist Worship Team and recognition of former ministers and special guests. There will be an opportunity for all to share memories. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall with refreshments and historical displays. Please join us in celebrating this special event. For more information call (618) 254-1921. 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, IL.