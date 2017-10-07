100th Centennial Celebration Grand Finale

First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095

Our 100th Centennial Celebration will have a grand finale beginning on Saturday, October 7th at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary with special music by Shiloh Methodist Worship Team and recognition of former ministers and special guests.  There will be an opportunity for all to share memories.  A reception will follow in the fellowship hall with refreshments and historical displays.  Please join us in celebrating this special event.  For more information call (618) 254-1921.  30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, IL.

