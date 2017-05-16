100th Year 1950's Celebration

May 21, 2017, we will be celebrating our wonderful 100th Year ~ 1950's by honoring our great choir members throughout the years and into our future.

Sunday School for all ages is at 9:30 am and Worship Service is at 10:30 am.

Please come to our worship service and be ready for some beautiful singing and accompaniment!

The choir music will be "topped off" with a great spaghetti dinner served in the fellowship hall by several wonderful ladies of the church.

Please feel free to wear your saddle oxfords and poodle skirts or black leather jackets!

30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, (618) 254-1921 for more information.