The 10th Annual Miles for Meso 5k Run and 3k Walk
Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC One Court Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
The Alton Miles for Meso 5K Run & Fun Run/Walk runs through the historic district of upper Alton, Ill.
It has Mississippi River views & challenging hills that appeal to both runners and walkers alike.
Since the event first started, it has raised over $350,000 for research of mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.
For more information, visit us online at www.milesformeso.org/register.
