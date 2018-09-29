The 10th Annual Miles for Meso 5k Run and 3k Walk

The Alton Miles for Meso 5K Run & Fun Run/Walk runs through the historic district of upper Alton, Ill.

It has Mississippi River views & challenging hills that appeal to both runners and walkers alike.

Since the event first started, it has raised over $350,000 for research of mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

For more information, visit us online at www.milesformeso.org/register.

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC One Court Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
