10th Annual Taste of Edwardsville

This annual event highlights the finest fare from Edwardsville's top restaurants. Exciting silent and live auctions and the entertainment of both Johnny Chase and Well Hungarians. All proceeds benefit Edwardsville Neighbors, a local 501(c)(3) dedicated to assisting families facing medical or emergency crisis. Tickets go on sale at TasteOfEdwardsville.com: PRESALE ACCESS: MON MAR 5 | 9AM GENERAL SALES: WED MAR 7 | 9AM All guests must be 21 years of age.