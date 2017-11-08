11th Annual Caring for the Caregiver Program
11th Annual Caring for the Caregiver Program
November 8, 2017 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Dinner served at 5:30 p.m.
Location: St. John's Community Care, 222 Goethe Avenue, Collinsville, IL 62234
Join us for a great evening filled with fun and helpful ways to relax and rejuvenate yourself.
Please RSVP by November 6th by calling 618-344-5088
Complimentary Adult Day Services Available!
This program is sponsored by St. Johns' Community Care and AARP Illinois
