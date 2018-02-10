12th Annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with Alton Memorial Hospital, BJC HealthCare, is hosting the 12th annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE’s Morris University Center from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

The annual free program provides information and features topics related to both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes. Participants have the opportunity to attend speaker sessions, a vendor fair, receive free screenings and a free lunch, and speak directly with healthcare professionals.

Session topics include:

A Doctor’s Perspective on Selecting Diabetes Therapies

Carbs: What, When, and How Much?

Diabetes Resources and Support

Heart Health and the Diabetes Connection

Education is instrumental in curbing the life-threatening results of unmanaged diabetes. Through education, individuals are equipped with the tools necessary to potentially mitigate and prevent the complications associated with the disease, which include heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, amputation, severe nerve damage and premature death.

More than 16 community vendors will be present to provide insight to patients and caregivers on how they can assist with the daily management of diabetes.

Free lunch is provided, so reservations are encouraged to obtain an appropriate head count. Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 2. To register for the program or for more information, call (618) 650-5164 or email jekoehn@siue.edu.

SIUE School of Pharmacy: Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.