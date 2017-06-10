12th Annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival

It's time for the Alton Museum's 12th annual celebration of one of the greatest! We're wondering what would Miles think about his home town festival this year?

Happy 91st birthday Miles!!

In tribute to the legend we offer wonderful music and refreshments throughout the night at JAC! The artist's include: Fred Walker, Tim Jordan, Bob & Me, and Big Brock. Looking forward to seeing and dancing with you all! Ticket availability TBA on Facebook.