13th Annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival

Saturday, June 9, 2018

6:00pm to 10:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

Enjoy an evening of jazz celebrating the music and life of one the true giants of jazz music - Miles Davis. There will be entertainment by Fred Walker, Tim Jarden, Bob and Me, and Big George. This event benefits the Alton Museum Of History And Art. For more information, call (618) 462-2763. Admission: $20/person