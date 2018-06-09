13th Annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
13th Annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival
Saturday, June 9, 2018
6:00pm to 10:00pm
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-5222
Enjoy an evening of jazz celebrating the music and life of one the true giants of jazz music - Miles Davis. There will be entertainment by Fred Walker, Tim Jarden, Bob and Me, and Big George. This event benefits the Alton Museum Of History And Art. For more information, call (618) 462-2763. Admission: $20/person
Info
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs