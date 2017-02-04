Lincoln Heritage Association 13th Annual Trivia Fundraiser

Have fun while challenging your brain to raise funds for Lincoln Place Heritage Association Scholarship Fund and Lincoln Place Heritage Festival. "Honor the Past, Imagine the Future"

Entry fee includes chili, chili dogs, hot dogs, snacks, soda, and water!

Cash bar for beer, wine, and other alcoholic refreshments!

Players may bring their own snacks, but no outside beverages!

Mulligans available 3 for $5 up to 12 mulligans!!

Pastry Sale

Silent Auction

50/50 Raffle

Attendance Prize

$15 per person, maximum 8 players per table

CASH PRIZES TOP TWO WINNING TEAMS!!

The Lincoln Heritage Association is a not-for-profit corporation registered in the State of Illinois. Donations are tax-deductible in the State of Illinois.

Information or to reserve a table contact Lincoln Place Heritage Association 618-451-2611