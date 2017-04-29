"13th" Free Showing of Documentary

Alton YWCA 304 E 3rd St, Alton, Illinois 62002

Free screening and discussion of the documentary "13th" directed by Ava DuVernay. In this thought provoking documentary, scholars, activists, and politicians analyze the criminalization of the African Americans and the US prison boom. The US leads the world in incarceration. Discussion following the movie. Refreshments served. Please RSVP by calling 618.465.7774 or emailing the YWCA of Alton at info@altonywca.com

Alton YWCA 304 E 3rd St, Alton, Illinois 62002

618-465-7774

