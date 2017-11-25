15th Annual Green Gift Bazaar

The Green Gift Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov 25th at the YWCA of Alton (304 E. 3rd St.) from 10am-4pm.

At this 15th Annual event on Small Business Saturday, many vendors will offer a variety of unique eco-friendly gifts that are handcrafted, recycled, upcycled, made in the USA, or Fair Trade.

There is no entry fee to shop at this great event, sponsored by the YWCA, the Sierra Club and Alton Main Street.

For more information on being a vendor, contact Sara McGibany at 618-463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org.

For full details, please visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com

Stay tuned at: https://www.facebook.com/events/634329380024195/