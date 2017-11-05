18th Annual USO Show
Godfrey Knights of Columbus 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
The New Horizons Band and Godfrey Knights of Columbus - Presents the 18th Annual USO Show Honoring All Veterans. Doors open one hour before each performance. Adult Tickets $10, children 12 and under free. All Veterans' tickets are free. Admission inclues a chance to win a beautiful quilted patriotic wall hanging.
Info
Godfrey Knights of Columbus 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Senior Citizens