18th Annual USO Show
Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall 1713 Stamper Ln, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
The New Horizons Band and Godfrey Knights of Columbus Presents the 18th Annual USO Show Honoring All Veterans. Doors open one hour before each performance. Adult Tickets $10, children 12 and under free. All Veterans' tickets are free. Admission includes a chance to win a beautiful quilted patriotic wall hanging.
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Senior Citizens