1st Annual Family Bowling Fundraiser
Bowl Haven Lanes 3003 Washington Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002
A Precious Organization, raising Sickle Cell Awareness, 1 Pin at a Time!
Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 1 until 5 p.m.
$30 Adults (18 & over)
$15 Youth (17 & under)
Includes: 2 games of bowling, bowling shoes, music, food and beverage.
Prizes, Raffles and 50/50
For additional information: call 618-593-4961 or 314-922-0575
