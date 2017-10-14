1st Annual Family Bowling Fundraiser

Bowl Haven Lanes 3003 Washington Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

A Precious Organization, raising Sickle Cell Awareness, 1 Pin at a Time!

Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 1 until 5 p.m.

$30 Adults (18 & over)

$15 Youth (17 & under)

Includes: 2 games of bowling, bowling shoes, music, food and beverage.

Prizes, Raffles and 50/50

Location: Bowl Haven Lanes, 3003 Washington Ave, Alton, IL 62002

For additional information: call 618-593-4961 or 314-922-0575

618-593-4961
