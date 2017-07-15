1st Annual Mattress Firm Foster Kids Trivia Night

We will be hosting a charity trivia night on Saturday, July 15th at the American Legion Post 435 in Glen Carbon.

It will be a fun night of trivia, great prizes, including mattress sets and local services, and making a difference for local foster kids.

Tickets are $15/person or $100 for a table of up to 8. A cash bar will be available and feel free to bring your favorite snacks. Contact 618-580-4262 to sign up or for more details!

The event is benefiting the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, which is a program under the Ticket to Dream Foundation. I’m really excited about the opportunity make a difference for local foster kids by providing them with essentials like new clothing or school supplies and the opportunity to participate in extra-curricular activities. Mattress Firm knows not everyone can be a foster parent but anyone can help a foster child.