2017 L.E.T.R. Tailgate Trivia Knight benefiting Special Olympics Illinois

O’Fallon –PLAYERS, SPONSORS & DONATIONS NEEDED!

To kick off the holiday season, Special Olympics Illinois (SOILL) and the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) will be hosting their 2017 Tailgate Trivia Knight on Saturday, December 2. This fundraiser is presented by the Knights of Columbus is sponsored by GCS Credit Union. The O’Fallon Knights of Columbus located at 402 East U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon will host the event with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Tailgate Trivia Knight includes 10 rounds of trivia plus a silent auction, live auction, Card Shuffle, 50/50, Team Spirit Attire Contest, Tailgate Table Decorating Contest and more! If you would like to join the fun while supporting SOILL athletes, please call 618-654-6680 to reserve your table (tables of 8- $240 per table / $30 per player). Tables are limited so call early!

Can’t play but still want to support this great mission? The committee is seeking cash sponsors, items for the silent and live auctions, as well as empty baskets (for auction items)! If you can help, please call 618-654-6680 or email jdunning@soill.org.

The LETR Trivia Knight will benefit Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern Area 12. Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 19 sports for nearly 22,000 traditional athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 21,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support.

Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern Area 12 serves athletes in the following 10 counties: Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, St. Clair and Washington. For more information, please contact the regional office in Highland at 618-654-6680.