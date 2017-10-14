Please join the 2017 Public Square Rosary Crusade. Our nation is in great need of public prayer, repentance and conversion. In the historic year of the Fatima Centennial (1917-2017), we ask God to save America through the Rosary of His Most Holy Mother. Please join us in praying for our nation on October 14, 2017 at 12:00 noon. The local Public Square Rosary Rally will take place in the front of Our Lady Queen Of Peace School, at the corner of St. Mary's St and North Prairie. Bring a chair and join us. Please contact Marcellus or Brenda Tebbe at 618-407-0232 or 618-407-0233 for more information.