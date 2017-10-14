2017 Public Square Rosary Crusade
Our Lady Queen of Peace School 132 Butcher St, Bethalto, Illinois 62101
Please join the 2017 Public Square Rosary Crusade. Our nation is in great need of public prayer, repentance and conversion. In the historic year of the Fatima Centennial (1917-2017), we ask God to save America through the Rosary of His Most Holy Mother. Please join us in praying for our nation on October 14, 2017 at 12:00 noon. The local Public Square Rosary Rally will take place in the front of Our Lady Queen Of Peace School, at the corner of St. Mary's St and North Prairie. Bring a chair and join us. Please contact Marcellus or Brenda Tebbe at 618-407-0232 or 618-407-0233 for more information.