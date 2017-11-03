2017 Small Works Invitational
OA Gallery 101 101A W. Argonne, City of Kirkwood, Missouri 63122
Third Annual MANYmini Extravartganza Brings Local Artists Home for the Holidays
Once again, one incredible show is set to make a huge impact on St. Louis’s art scene this November and December.
During MANYmini extravartganza, OA Gallery’s third annual Small Works Invitational, hundreds of works, no larger than 18” x 18” framed, will grace the walls of the gallery salon-style to expose St. Louis art fans to the incredible talent that resides right here in the region. And to give them access to affordable, nationally-recognized works – just in time for gift giving!