2017 Small Works Invitational

Third Annual MANYmini Extravartganza Brings Local Artists Home for the Holidays

Once again, one incredible show is set to make a huge impact on St. Louis’s art scene this November and December.

During MANYmini extravartganza, OA Gallery’s third annual Small Works Invitational, hundreds of works, no larger than 18” x 18” framed, will grace the walls of the gallery salon-style to expose St. Louis art fans to the incredible talent that resides right here in the region. And to give them access to affordable, nationally-recognized works – just in time for gift giving!