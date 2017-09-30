2017 St. Louis Regional Airport Wings and Wheels
St. Louis Regional Airport 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Wings and Wheels is the 23rd Annual St. Louis Regional Airport open house sponsored by the EAA Chapter 864. Come join us for the Fly In, where a variety of airplanes will be on display. There will also be a radio controlled aircraft demo, and a huge car show. Meet Monster Truck Hall of Famer Jim Kramer with his Bigfoot 8, and concessions!
Info
