On Friday, February 2, and Saturday morning, February 3, Calvary Baptist Church at 1422 Washington Ave. in Alton IL is hosting a Simulcast broadcast of the 2018 Johnny Hunt Men’s Conference. Dr. Hunt is pastor of First Baptist Church in Woodstock, GA (a suburb of Atlanta), and is one of the foremost men’s speakers in America. Why are we make this a priority? Johnny Hunt states it this way:

“We all face struggles. Who do we turn to? Who holds us accountable? For many of us, our struggles remain Unspoken. The invisible wall that separates us from God grows taller and stronger. The good news: God never intended for us to live our lives in isolation. It’s not easy to open up. It can be painful. But it’s time we ripped the duct tape off our mouths and let God help us demolish the invisible walls. Join me and thousands of men as we discuss these struggles and discover how to speak up and overcome.”

The focus of this year’s conference is “Unspoken: What Men Won’t Talk About and Why”.

The cost ranges from only $15 - $20 per person (which includes registration costs, materials, an evening steak dinner, continental breakfast, snacks, and the chance for door prizes) and is determined at the time of registration.

You may sign up online at https://il.sbcworkspace.com/Pub/Event/Register/55228605 or by contacting Rick Patrick at (618) 462-8816 (or rpatrick@calbap.org) in the Calvary office. This event is being sponsored by Illinois Baptists, and Calvary is providing the host location.