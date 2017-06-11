20th Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show

20th Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show on Sunday, June 11, 2017, from 8am-4pm on 3rd, State, 4th and Belle Streets in Alton.

50's Style Rock N' Roll by the Smokin Oldies Band from 2-4pm 

Dress up like the 1950's & enter the Pin-Up Contest, or Little Miss & Mr. Car Hop costume contest for kids. 

Dash plaques & goodie bags to the first 125 autos to register by Noon 

Awards given in 37 classes at 4 p.m.!

Broadway to Piasa in Downtown Alton Alton, Illinois

