20th Annual Dead of Winter Festival

Saturday, February 10, 2018

10:00am to 5:00pm

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-3200

Join American Hauntings for the 20th anniversary of the Dead of Winter event! Celebrate winter ghosts, hauntings, and the macabre at the mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel in Alton, Illinois -- one of the most haunted locations in the state -- and be chilled by presentations on ghosts, hauntings, spirited locations, and much more! Meet authors and speakers on strange phenomena, network with other ghost enthusiasts from all over the Midwest, join us for an after-hours ghost hunt, sign up to win raffle prizes -- including books; unusual prizes and collectibles, tickets to the 2018 Haunted America Conference; and more!

Make this a haunted weekend you won't soon forget!

The 2018 Festival will be held at the Mineral Springs Hotel in downtown Alton, Illinois, located at 301 East Broadway St.. From 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, we'll be offering a roster of speakers on the supernatural. You'll also be able to check out the vendor's tables, see the building, sign up for raffle prizes and -- if you're one of the lucky one who signed up in advance -- pick up your tickets for the After Hours

"Dinner with the Dead" hosted by Troy Taylor or the late-night ghost hunt of the famously haunted old hotel!

Admission to the Daytime Event is FREE, with a canned or non-perishable item to benefit local food banks in the area.