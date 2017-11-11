25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair

to Google Calendar - 25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - 25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00

Edwardsville High School 6161 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

The Edwardsville Craft Fair is an annual arts and craft fair with handcrafted items from over 200 vendors sponsored by the Edwardsville Band Boosters. All proceeds from this show benefit the Edwardsville High School band program.

HOURS:

Saturday, November 11th: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12th: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

ADMISSION:

$2 per adult, $1 for seniors (60 and older) and Veterans and children under 12 are free.

Concessions - breakfast & lunch

Bake sale

Onsite ATM

Reminder - no strollers are allowed.

Info
Edwardsville High School 6161 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Bake Sale, Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts
to Google Calendar - 25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - 25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00