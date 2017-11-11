25th Annual Edwardsville HS Tiger Band Craft Fair

The Edwardsville Craft Fair is an annual arts and craft fair with handcrafted items from over 200 vendors sponsored by the Edwardsville Band Boosters. All proceeds from this show benefit the Edwardsville High School band program.

HOURS:

Saturday, November 11th: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12th: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

ADMISSION:

$2 per adult, $1 for seniors (60 and older) and Veterans and children under 12 are free.

Concessions - breakfast & lunch

Bake sale

Onsite ATM

Reminder - no strollers are allowed.