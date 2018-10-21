27th Annual Leclaire Parkfest October 21

Leclaire Parkfest will be held at Leclaire Park on Hale Avenue in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Sunday, Oct 21 from Noon - 5 p.m. Scheduled for the third Sunday in October since 1991, the festival has become an annual fall tradition for Edwardsville and surrounding communities. The event features live music, delicious festival food, a selection of wine and beer from Bin 51, artisans, exhibits, children’s activities, pet adoptions, a book sale, vintage vehicle exhibit and narrated trolley tours of the Leclaire National Historic District. There is no entrance fee for the event which is appropriate for people of all ages.

Music from the bandstand on Hale Ave. will include the Riverside Jam Trio with Denny Scherrer (Noon-2:30 p.m.) who will bring the sounds of Dixieland Jazz and the Lodge Brothers (2:30-5 p.m.) who will play a mix of Bluegrass and old time folk music. On the Madison Ave. side of the park, Greg Silsby and Friends will play a mix of Americana music near the vintage car and tractor exhibit from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Vendor Coordinator Theresa Morrison has again pulled together a large and diverse assortment of vendors for the festival. Food booths offer a wide variety of choices; everything from Italian beef, steak kabobs, kettlecorn, chicken and dumplings, hot dogs, tacos, and curly fries to old fashioned lemonade and more, Other vendors provide games and activities for children, interesting exhibits of vintage cars or historic photographs, or beautiful hand-crafted items available for sale. In addition, the St. Andrew's Relay for Life Team hosts a used book sale with thousands of books at very low prices with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Leclaire Parkfest is hosted by Friends of Leclaire with the help of community sponsors including TheBank of Edwardsville, Cassens-Dodge Chrysler, Ram, Jeep, Creative Options Graphic Design, Krause Properties, Renewal by Anderson, attorney Keith Short and Taqueria Z.

Parking is available on neighborhood streets or at Leclaire School on Franklin Ave. Handicap parking is reserved on Hale Avenue north of the bandstand along the edge of the park. During the festival, traffic on the Hale Avenue side of the park is restricted to northbound only for safety reasons.

Information about the festival can be found on the Friends of Leclaire website, www.historic-leclaire.org or the festival’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LeclaireParkfest/. For further information, call festival coordinator Shawn McCue at 618-363-9599.