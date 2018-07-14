100 Black Men of Alton, Madison County, Illinois and Argosy Casino Host Annual Awards and Recognition Dinner

The 100 Black Men of Alton, Madison County, Illinois and Argosy Casino, alton will hot its 28th Annual Scholarship Awards and Recognition Dinner on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Golf Course, 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, Illinois.

Free Admission!

There are four (4) 2018 scholarship winners and eight (8) renewal scholarships will be awarded. All past scholarship recipients are invited to attend this event.

For more information, contact Lawrence Williams at 618-978-5716 or ay member of the 100 Black Men of Alton organization.

Our organization continues to stress to our youth that education and hard work pays good dividends and can lead to personal success.