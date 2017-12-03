The 29th annual Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair, featuring a large variety of crafters from Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The craft fair will be held at Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Road. Come enjoy a day of shopping, food and fun. Great bargains for the holiday season.

This event is sponsored by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders. All proceeds benefit the band and orchestra programs in the Alton School District. Revenue is used to help purchase instruments, pay for instrument repairs, transportation and numerous other needs to maintain a quality instrumental music program.

Admission on Saturday is $2.00 and on Sunday admission is $1.00. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free of charge. Strollers are not recommended.

Breakfast will be served beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. Lunch will begin at 11:00 a.m. on both days.

The co-chairpersons for the fair are Kathy DeWitt and Rose Lammers.

For more information, please call (618) 466-9240.