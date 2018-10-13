2nd Annual Kampsville Knap-In

Saturday, October 13, 2018

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, October 14, 2018

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

McCully Heritage Project

592 Crawford Creek Rd.

Kampsville, IL 62053

(618) 653-4687

Flintknapping demonstrations and tutorials, vendors, atlatl range, artifact id, other demonstrations of primitive skills, native plant walks. Tent camping, fishing, hiking available at the 940 acre McCully Heritage Project. Showerhouse and restroom available on site. The McCully Heritage Project is a private non-profit environmental center located 1 mile south of Kampsville on Crawford Creek Road. This event is not for buying, selling or trading of relics. No local chert collections without property owner permission.