2nd Annual Louis Armstrong Festival

Will be held on August 11 and 12 at 8PM at the Webster Groves Concert Hall. Features Randy Holmes and Robert Souza on trumpets, Brett Stamps on trombone, Scott Alberici on clarinet, Mary Ann Schulte on piano, Kevin Gianino on drums, Bob Lowe on bass and Dan Stevens on banjo and guitar. Tickets are $15 in advance and can be ordered on-line at www.YesLouis.com. Tickets are $20 at the door. Plenty of free parking. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.