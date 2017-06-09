2nd Annual Miles Davis St. Louis Festival

The Randy Holmes Quintet will perform on Friday and the Sextet on Saturday, playing record copy versions of Miles Davis music from 8pm-11pm at the Webster Groves Concert Hall, 103 E. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves MO. Features Randy Holmes, Carolbeth True, Paul DeMarinis, Kevin Gianino and Larry Smith. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door and can be ordered on-line at http://www.websterconcerthall.org. Plenty of free parking.

