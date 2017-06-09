2nd Annual Miles Davis St. Louis Festival
Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
The Randy Holmes Quintet will perform on Friday and the Sextet on Saturday, playing record copy versions of Miles Davis music from 8pm-11pm at the Webster Groves Concert Hall, 103 E. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves MO. Features Randy Holmes, Carolbeth True, Paul DeMarinis, Kevin Gianino and Larry Smith. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door and can be ordered on-line at http://www.websterconcerthall.org. Plenty of free parking.
