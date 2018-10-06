31st Harry A. Penelton Golf Scramble Re-scheduled for Saturday, October 6th, 2018, at Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville, Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation President Herman Shaw announced today the 31st Harry A. Penelton Golf Scramble Golf scramble has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 6th, at Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The golf scramble was postponed from its original September 8th, 2018 date due to inclement weather. All team captains have been notified of the new October 6th date. New team registration is open through September 31st. Registration is a $100.00 donation per person (paid in advance) and includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch and light beverages. (Shotgun starts at 8:00 a.m.) In addition to the golf scramble the day’s festivities include a live and silent auction, raffle, 50/50 drawing and attendance prizes.

Participation is first come, first serve with a 36 team limit. Entry Deadline is Saturday, September 31st.

“It was the first time in the event’s 30 year history that we had to postpone the golf scramble. We have a couple remaining tee times available for foursomes and I would like to urge people to sign up by September 31th and join us at the Oak Brook Golf Course,” said HLSAF President Herman Shaw. “We are also asking people to contribute items to both our silent and live auction. This year’s event is shaping up to be our most successful in its 31year history,”

Promote your business and organization by becoming a sponsor of the Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation’s Golf Scramble, sponsoring a golf hole and registering your own team!

For golf scramble registration forms, sponsorship pricing and additional information, please contact:

Herman Shaw………………(618) 659-0969

Jerome Ahart……………….(618) 960-4226

Terry Lynn……………………(618) 656-5925

The Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation’s (LSAF) mission is to enhance the educational opportunities of our youth in Edwardsville School District 7. The HLSAF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax deductible. The Foundation relies solely on the generosity of community leaders, individuals, organizations and sponsors to help generate its annual “giving” budget.

Visit our webpage at hlsaf.org