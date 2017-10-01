35th Annual Fall Coin Show
American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
35th Annual Fall Coin Show sponsored by the Metro East Coin and Currency Club of Collinsville. Sunday October 1, 2017 9:00 - 3:00.
Free attendance / door prizes.
Raffle prizes for U.S. Mint products (valued at $160). 32 tables of wonderful coins, currency, gold, silver, jewelry and more. Buying, selling, trading and free appraisals.
Info
American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
