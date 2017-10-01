35th Annual Fall Coin Show

to Google Calendar - 35th Annual Fall Coin Show - 2017-10-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 35th Annual Fall Coin Show - 2017-10-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 35th Annual Fall Coin Show - 2017-10-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - 35th Annual Fall Coin Show - 2017-10-01 09:00:00

American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

35th Annual Fall Coin Show sponsored by the Metro East Coin and Currency Club of Collinsville. Sunday October 1, 2017 9:00 - 3:00.

Free attendance / door prizes.

Raffle prizes for U.S. Mint products (valued at $160). 32 tables of wonderful coins, currency, gold, silver, jewelry and more. Buying, selling, trading and free appraisals.

Info

American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234 View Map

Parties & Clubs

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - 35th Annual Fall Coin Show - 2017-10-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 35th Annual Fall Coin Show - 2017-10-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 35th Annual Fall Coin Show - 2017-10-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - 35th Annual Fall Coin Show - 2017-10-01 09:00:00