36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show
American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
36th Annual Spring Coin Show sponsored by the Metro East Coin and Currency Club of Collinsville. Sunday April 15, 2018 9:00 - 3:00. Free attendance / door prizes. Raffle prizes for U.S. Mint products (valued at $160). 32 tables of wonderful coins, currency, gold, silver, jewelry and more. Buying, selling, trading and free appraisals.
American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
