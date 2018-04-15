36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show

to Google Calendar - 36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2018-04-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2018-04-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2018-04-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - 36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2018-04-15 09:00:00

American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

36th Annual Spring Coin Show sponsored by the Metro East Coin and Currency Club of Collinsville. Sunday April 15, 2018 9:00 - 3:00. Free attendance / door prizes. Raffle prizes for U.S. Mint products (valued at $160). 32 tables of wonderful coins, currency, gold, silver, jewelry and more. Buying, selling, trading and free appraisals.

Info
American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234 View Map
Expo, Festivals & Fairs, Parties & Clubs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2018-04-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2018-04-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2018-04-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - 36th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2018-04-15 09:00:00