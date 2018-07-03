3rd Annual Bluff City Independence Day Patio Party
Bluff City Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
3rd Annual Bluff City Independence Day Patio Party
Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Starting at 5:00pm
Bluff City Grill
102 W. 9th St.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 433-8288
Tuesday July 3rd mark your calendars!! Party starts at 5 p.m. music by DJ Pom, then Lady Luck starting at 7 p.m. Come experience the best place in Alton to view the Fireworks at 9:15 pm. 2nd Annual Bluff City Corn Hole Tournament hosted by Jersey County Cornhole registration at 4:30 p.m. tournament begins at 5 p.m. We will have beer, soda and BBQ available on our outside upper level venue and a fully stocked bar inside. Outside activities. No outside coolers allowed at this event. Bring a lawn chair if you prefer, limited seating is available. This is a Rain or Shine event come join us for great entertainment, beer, BBQ and fun!!