3rd Annual Bluff City Independence Day Patio Party

Tuesday, July 03, 2018

Starting at 5:00pm

Bluff City Grill

102 W. 9th St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 433-8288

Tuesday July 3rd mark your calendars!! Party starts at 5 p.m. music by DJ Pom, then Lady Luck starting at 7 p.m. Come experience the best place in Alton to view the Fireworks at 9:15 pm. 2nd Annual Bluff City Corn Hole Tournament hosted by Jersey County Cornhole registration at 4:30 p.m. tournament begins at 5 p.m. We will have beer, soda and BBQ available on our outside upper level venue and a fully stocked bar inside. Outside activities. No outside coolers allowed at this event. Bring a lawn chair if you prefer, limited seating is available. This is a Rain or Shine event come join us for great entertainment, beer, BBQ and fun!!