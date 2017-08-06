3rd Annual Fast 15 Bike Ride benefiting the Alton Boys and Girls Club

Check-in begins at 9:30 am Bike Ride beginning roughly at 10:00. Lunch will be provided by Mac's Time Out following the ride. Please follow the link to register!

This will be roughly a 15 mile ride on the levee. You may choose to turn around and make the ride shorter at any point! All proceeds from the ride will benefit the Alton Boys and Girls Club.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-fast-15-bike-ride-tickets-34748388365?aff=eac2