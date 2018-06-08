3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival

Back by popular demand, the Randy Holmes Quintet will perform the music of Miles Davis on Friday, June 8.

The Randy Holmes Sextet will perform Miles' music on Saturday, June 9. Great acoustics guarantees there are no "bad" seats at the Ozark Theatre. Tickets are $15 in advance and can be ordered on-line at www.ozarktheatre.com. $20 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free Parking.