3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival

to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival - 2018-06-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival - 2018-06-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival - 2018-06-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival - 2018-06-08 20:00:00

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Back by popular demand, the Randy Holmes Quintet will perform the music of Miles Davis on Friday, June 8.

The Randy Holmes Sextet will perform Miles' music on Saturday, June 9. Great acoustics guarantees there are no "bad" seats at the Ozark Theatre. Tickets are $15 in advance and can be ordered on-line at www.ozarktheatre.com. $20 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free Parking.

Info
Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
314-962-8300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival - 2018-06-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival - 2018-06-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival - 2018-06-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Miles Davis Festival - 2018-06-08 20:00:00