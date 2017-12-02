On Saturday, December 2, the Parrot Heads of the Riverbend will be sponsoring the 3rd Annual Robert "Sean" Hilligoss Memorial Toy Drive and Blood Drive.

The event will be held at the Riverbender Community Center located at 200 West 3rd Street, Alton, IL from 10am-1pm. New unwrapped toys will be collected and delivered to the local Toys for Tots Program in memory of Sean.

The Mississippi Regional Blood Center will be collecting Blood donations during those times also.